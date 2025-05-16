WWE veteran admits he feels "sorry" for Hulk Hogan; comments on his recent controversy with AEW star (Exclusive)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan recently got embroiled in another controversy after his seemingly innocent comments about Shelton Benjamin, led to the latter giving a scathing reply. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo apparently believes there is a good reason for Hulkster being the way he is.

When speaking about the matter on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained that the Hulkster came from a time when he was the biggest name in professional wrestling, which inevitably put him in several complicated situations. However, Hogan was able to navigate the challenging times by using a lot of wit, working around other people in the industry.

Russo further claimed that all this made him feel sorry for the WWE legend:

"I always speak fondly of Hulk, because I feel sorry for him. Because people bro, the spot that guy was in for so long. He had the biggest bullseye on his back. And bro you are playing a game with the best politicians on the planet and guess what, in order to keep that spot, you have gotta be the best politician. So I feel bad for him when it comes to that because that's all he knows." [4:57 onwards]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Former WWE star also commented on his interactions with Hulk Hogan

While Hulk Hogan has been in the midst of several controversies over the years, former WWE Superstar EC3 has apparently only had positive interactions with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 talked about how he had introduced himself to Hogan. He also mentioned a few other times he had interacted with the legend, stating that he was always treated well.

"He is walking in line in catering, and I hop in there and I go, nice to meet ya. Shook his hand, and he was cool as hell, good to meet ya, brother. So that's my experience, in extent. Oh, I sang down karaoke to him at his karaoke bar where I sang Real American before 'Benjamin Shelton' incident happened. He treated us, me, Ricky Morton, a couple of buddies, very, very nicely." [4:12 onwards]

As of now, Hulk Hogan is recovering from a neck fusion surgery, and it remains to be seen if he will have further comments about his controversy with Shelton Benjamin in the coming weeks.

