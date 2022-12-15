"Hunter used to date Chyna" - Former superstar on Triple H possibly changing WWE's strategy with female stars

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree believes the company's strategy of signing female wrestlers could change under Triple H's leadership.

Over the past few decades, many women have worked for the Stamford-based company. While some stuck to being valets, others competed inside the squared circle. However, former WWE Chairman and CEO reportedly preferred signing blonde female superstars like Torrie Wilson and Sable.

During an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree addressed the story of Vince McMahon finding Gail Kim unattractive, pointing out the former Chairman's preference for hiring blonde female wrestlers.

"Vince is like the blonde hair blue-eyed f**king all-American girl. Yeah, Vince is like in a total different, like he's never movies and stuff. Like he never saw the movie Scarface for f**k sakes. Scott Hall had to explain him what Tony Montana the character was. Think about that for a second. Like personally, like Gail Kim was one of the most attractive women that... [...] But yeah, Vince because I mean the Sables and the Sunnys, Torrie Wilson, and that Alexa girl, the little blonde-haired girl," he said. [From 0:23 to 1:18]

However, the former WWE Tag Team Champion believes Triple H could not change Vince McMahon's strategy.

"He's [Vince McMahon] got a type and again it was a one-man show. Now with Hunter it might be different, you know. I mean Hunter used to date Chyna," he added. [From 1:35 - 1:43]

Vince McMahon reportedly wants to return to WWE

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO and Chairman of WWE amid allegations of misconduct. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, became the new Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Meanwhile, his son-in-law, Triple H, took over the creative process, becoming the new Chief Content Officer.

However, recent reports have suggested that the former Chairman desires to return to the Stamford-based company. McMahon allegedly believes he received bad advice from people close to him to step down.

"I know allies of Vince (McMahon), very much allies of Vince and very protective of Vince and things like that, who are not business allies of Vince within that company (WWE) right now,



Because they know that it would be the worst thing."



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “I know allies of Vince (McMahon), very much allies of Vince and very protective of Vince and things like that, who are not business allies of Vince within that company (WWE) right now, Because they know that it would be the worst thing.”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/5RJXM1yyOa

