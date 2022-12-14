"I always keep my word" - Ric Flair reveals Vince McMahon's recent text message amidst return rumors

Vince McMahon is back in the trending section as the former CEO apparently wishes to pull off an unlikely WWE return. Ric Flair spoke about his former boss on his podcast this week, and revealed a text message he received from McMahon in July.

Ric Flair was vocally quite unhappy when he was removed from WWE's show-opening videos many months ago. The company made up for its mistake and added The Nature Boy and his iconic "Woo" back to the signature video package.

Vince McMahon made it a point to personally text Ric Flair on July 4th and inform him about being reinstated in the promotion's opening video. McMahon lived up to his promise of getting Ric Flair his spot back.

Flair was glad to have gotten a reassuring message from Mr. McMahon, which incidentally happened a few weeks before the 77-year-old's unforeseen retirement,

"I want to read this in closing because you brought up Vince McMahon. 'Hey Ric,' this is July 4th. 'Hey Ric, as of tonight's RAW, you're back in the opening of our TV shows. You're going to be so proud of your documentary. I always keep my word. Happy 4th. Vince McMahon.'" [1:03: 25 - 1:03:55]

As expected, Ric Flair didn't miss the chance to take a shot at Eric Bischoff, with whom he's been having a pretty public feud over the past few days.

The 16-time world champion added:

"Doesn't Eric Bischoff wish he could say that? I always keep my word. As Arn would say, he'd rather climb a tree and tell a lie than stand on the ground and tell the truth." [1:03:56 - 1:04:10]

In case you missed it, Ric Flair also reacted to rumors of Vince McMahon's possible WWE return, and you can read more about it right here.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #VinceMcMahon has told some people that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed. #WWE Raw #VinceMcMahon has told some people that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed.#WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/tLgz14mrEu

Is Vince McMahon interested in making a WWE comeback?

In a tweet that sent shockwaves across the pro wrestling fraternity, Mr. McMahon shockingly resigned from all his WWE roles on July 22nd of this year, following which Triple H assumed creative control of WWE.

Vince McMahon allegedly had no option but to retire amidst mounting pressure from various sexual misconduct allegations.

McMahon has kept a low profile since walking away from WWE; however, the Wall Street Journal's latest report has revealed that the veteran personality has spoken to people about resuming his professional life.

Here's an excerpt from the WSJ report:

"McMahon also has told people that he intends to make a comeback at WWE, according to the people familiar with his comments. He has said that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down"

What's your take on Vince's potential return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the To Be The Man podcast with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes