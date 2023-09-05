"I was absolutely shocked" - Former WWE employee surprised that Jey Uso didn't face dominant team on his first night on RAW 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Jey Uso's first night as a member of the RAW roster.

Jey kicked off the show this week with a promo segment. He claimed that he was done with The Bloodline and recalled his conversation with Cody Rhodes about the prospect of joining RAW. Sami Zayn then came out to welcome Jey to the red brand.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he was sure WWE was building up to another tag team match. He pointed out that Kevin Owens was not on the show, and according to how he read the plot, Jey and Sami would team up to take on The Judgment Day later in the night.

"I gotta tell you, I was absolutely shocked. I'll tell you why bro. They open up the show with Jey Uso. It's a nice change of pace to see someone else open the show. I'm glad to get the fresh blood on the show. I like Jey Uso, so it's a good change of pace. But then Sami Zayn comes out, and I swear I'm like, 'Okay, cue the Judgment Day music, Sami Zayn has got a new partner in Jey Uso.' I was shocked when they did not hit the Judgment Day music and we did not get a tag match at the end of the show. I was shocked bro." [From 12:48 - 13:30]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Jey Uso has made a lot of enemies on the RAW roster

During his promo this week on RAW, Jey Uso acknowledged the fact that he has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way over the last three years of his association with Roman Reigns.

Even Sami Zayn mentioned that a lot of people on the RAW roster were not particularly fond of the former Bloodline member. This was evident when Jey was leaving the ring, while Drew McIntyre was entering.

Expand Tweet

There was an uncomfortable staredown between the two on the entrance ramp. This was followed by another staredown between Matt Riddle and Jey. Sami stepped in on both occasions to diffuse the situation.

Are you excited for Jey's run on Monday Night RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena