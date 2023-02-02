"I can't believe I'm saying this" - Cody Rhodes believes former WWE Champion filled his spot on WWE RAW in his absence

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at last year's WrestleMania and had a brief feud with Seth Rollins prior to the former's hiatus due to an injury. Roughly eight months later, The American Nightmare made his come back at the 2023 Royal Rumble and scored the debatably biggest win of his career.

However, while Cody was away, a spot that was carved for him on Monday Night was left without a superstar.

The winner of 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes was a guest on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump were he claimed that several superstars filled that spot, but there is one superstar that he wishes to shout out. He is none other than Seth Rollins himself.

"There was a spot carved out for me on Monday Night RAW and I had just grooved into it. And then when I was away, others filled it. And I can't believe I'm saying this, but the guy who filled it the most on RAW is one of my least favorite people on the planet, but one of the people I respect the most, and that's Seth Rollins," said Rhodes. [From 30:42 to 31:00]

Cody Rhodes teased bringing back an old school WWE Championship belt

The former Intercontinental Champion also claimed on the recent edition of WWE's The Bump that "A Rhodes" is finally in the main event of WrestleMania.

The American Nightmare has voiced his interest in the past in bringing back the Winged Eagle Championship that is connected to his father, Dusty Rhodes, thus bringing that story full circle.

Whether he will defeat The Tribal Chief and end the latter's historic title reign at Mania remains to be seen, but this is the biggest event of the year, and Cody Rhodes has managed to make it this far.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will walk out of Mania as World Champion? Voice your take in the comments section below.

