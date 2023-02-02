“Thank you to Logan Paul” - Former Champion believes WWE newcomer saved him at The Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes' triumphant return to WWE Royal Rumble and subsequent victory has made him the official #1 contender to Roman Reigns' titles at WrestleMania 39.

Since The Tribal Chief became a double champion, his title defenses have been more sporadic. The American Nightmare is debatably his most legit challenger yet. Coming to 'Mania this year, Reigns may finally be relieved of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes claimed in WWE The Bump that his Rumble victory came after outlasting several top names in WWE, and "weirdly" enough, he had Logan Paul to thank for preventing Seth Rollins from hitting Pedigree on him.

"Seth Rollins getting eliminated by Logan Paul is one of the bigger stories I've ever witnessed right in front of me. This is a champion of champions. This is a future Hall of Famer. And this is, a very atheletic amazing individual...YouTuber though. And he threw out Seth Rollins so, genuine shock in my heart when it happened, but it also, I avoided getting a pedigree because of it. So, weirdly, thank you Logan Paul." [31:01 - 31:28]

Seth Rollins versus Logan Paul might happen at WWE WrestleMania 39

The seeds have already been planted during the titular bout at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Although it did come off as a shock to many when it happened, the reception to a potential match between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul has been positive. It's really challenging to decide who will prevail in this contest if Triple H and Creative go ahead and book it for WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins has qualified to challenge Austin Theory for the latter's United States Championship. The Visionary will enter the elimination chamber match with five other superstars at the eponymous premium live event on February 18, 2023, set to take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

