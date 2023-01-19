"I better get a cut of the profit" - 29-year-old female star demands profits from Liv Morgan's current auction for WWE fans

WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville has demanded some of the profits accrued from a broken table that Liv Morgan is currently auctioning off to fans.

Sonya fell victim to Liv's erratic behavior following her losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey last October at WWE Extreme Rules. She attacked Sonya during the October 14th episode of the blue brand backstage. Deville was trash-talking about the former champion in a promo, and Morgan had heard enough.

Morgan and Deville squared off during the October 21st edition of SmackDown, but the match ended in a double count-out. Liv took a liking to extreme violence after dropping the belt and took out her frustrations on Deville after the bout.

Liv hit Deville with a Superplex onto a stack of chairs in the ring, which led to a No Disqualification bout between the two superstars on the November 4th edition of WWE SmackDown. During the match, the former Riott Squad member put Sonya through the table outside the ring before picking up a pinfall victory to end the rivalry.

The former champion is now auctioning off a piece of one of the tables that she put Sonya Deville through, and the 29-year-old is demanding some of the profits.

"I better get a cut of the profit 😏😏😏," tweeted Sonya Deville.

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore praises Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan and former WWE star Enzo Amore used to be a couple back in the day, but things didn't work out.

Enzo was released by WWE in 2018 but did not go quietly. Amore attempted to attend Survivor Series later that year in disguise but was quickly kicked out of the venue. Liv took to Twitter shortly after to poke fun at Enzo's embarrassing antics at the time.

Speaking on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, the 36-year-old disclosed that he was proud of Liv and added that she deserves all the success she has now.

"I hope that she [Liv Morgan] pinches herself and knows that she did it. I'm proud of her. I'm happy for her. No ill will, vice versa. She's a good human and she deserves it. I just think there's a few things in life when you enter that world that hopefully you get. You get a WrestleMania and you get a title around your waist and you get to feel those things, and she's done those things, so good for her," said Enzo. [From 3:02 to 3:29]

Liv Morgan had a fantastic 2022. She won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and later cashed in to become the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion on the same night. It will be interesting to see if the 28-year-old can get back on track in a big way and win the Women's Royal Rumble match at the premium live event later this month.

