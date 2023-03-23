"I came in 2nd tho" - 36-year-old WWE Superstar has hilarious response to loss on RAW

A WWE Superstar shared a hilarious reaction to his embarrassing loss during this past Monday's edition of RAW.

Omos is scheduled to battle Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Nigerian Giant and The Beast recently met face-to-face on the red brand and Omos shoved Lesnar out of the ring. On this past Monday's episode of RAW, Omos handed a 36-year-old superstar a very embarrassing loss.

The big man battled Mustafa Ali in a singles match on the red brand as Dolph Ziggler was watching from backstage. Omos made quick work of Ali and defeated him with ease. The 29-year-old is heading into WrestleMania with a ton of momentum ahead of the biggest match of his career against Brock Lesnar.

Mustafa Ali took to Twitter today to offer a hilarious reaction to his one-sided loss on the red brand. He noted that despite the loss, he still came in 2nd place in the match.

"I came in 2nd tho," tweeted Mustafa Ali.

WWE RAW star Mustafa Ali asks fans to remain positive

Mustafa Ali has had an interesting journey on the main roster thus far. He has shown off his incredible skills in the ring countless times but has never been able to find a gimmick that fans can latch onto.

Ali's most recent character is positive to a fault and seemingly ignores all negativity, even if it is warranted. Ahead of a recent edition of RAW, Mustafa posted a motivational message on social media asking everyone to be positive, happy, and grateful. He also showed off his dance moves in a video included in the post.

"HAPPY MONDAY EVERYONE! BE POSITIVE! BE HAPPY! BE GRATEFUL! AND BE SURE TO WATCH #WWERAW tonight 8/7c on @USANetwork! LETS DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY!" tweeted Ali.

As of now, Mustafa is not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Time will tell if Ali finds his way onto the card or is left off the biggest show of the year entirely.

