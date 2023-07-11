"I came here for a reason" - Logan Paul sends warning to 34-year-old superstar ahead of WWE RAW

Logan Paul has issued a warning to former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

The Maverick is scheduled to have a confrontation with Ricochet tonight on the red brand. Ricochet and Logan Paul had a memorable spot at Royal Rumble earlier this year but unfortunately had a botch at Money in the Bank 2023. It seems that the two superstars are set to feud after WWE altered its plans, and the two have been at each other's throats.

Ahead of tonight's WWE RAW in Buffalo, Logan delivered a message to Ricochet before pulling a prank on the cameraman. The 28-year-old revealed that he was only in Buffalo to see Ricochet and then ran away after claiming that the cameraman's shoe was untied.

"I should be with my fiancee right now but I came to freaking Buffalo. But I came here for a reason, and that reason is Ricochet. Your shoe is untied by the way," said Logan Paul.

Logan Paul claims WWE fans have no respect for what he does after getting heckled at Money in the Bank

Logan Paul was booed out of the building during the Men's Money in the Bank match at the O2 Arena in London last weekend.

The Maverick only was cheered by the audience when he was on the receiving end of a beatdown from the other superstars in the contest. Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan noted that the fans still berated him at Money in the Bank after he hit a Splash on Damian Priest outside the ring.

"These fans go so hard. They have no respect for what I do. I’m sacrificing my body out there. I jumped onto Damian Priest on a ladder, frog-splashed him, and bounced off this human like a trampoline. I felt his rib cage crush under the weight of my 60-inch box jump. They started chanting, ‘You still s*ck. You still s*ck,'" Paul said. [H/T - Fightful]

Logan Paul will likely face Ricochet at SummerSlam on August 5 in what promises to be an exciting contest. The high flyers will undoubtedly tear the house down at the event.

