"I can look outside the box" - Top WWE Superstar expresses interest in moving to Hollywood

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently addressed the possibility of pursuing an acting career in Hollywood.

Over the past few years, several pro wrestlers have become Hollywood stars, including The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. In 2017, former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her acting debut, starring in the crime-drama Psych: The Movie. The Queen now seems interested in exploring her chances in the motion picture industry.

In a recent interview with Boardroom, the 37-year-old expressed her interest in doing auditions.

"I'd say for the first time in ten years, I feel like I'm in that spot now where I can look outside the box. I wanted to do all these things, and nothing else mattered. Now, okay, I accomplished these. I'm more comfortable, so now, it's putting myself in positions where I'm not as comfortable. Seeing what happens, what that will look like, whether that's auditions, where I fit in what roles, absolutely," said Flair.

Flair added that she wants to apply her pro wrestling expertise in other industries:

"Sports entertainment is my home, but [it's] seeing what I can take from what I've learned in the ring elsewhere."

Charlotte Flair teased becoming Bad Bunny's tag team partner. Check out her comments here.

Charlotte Flair is open to opportunities outside WWE

While Charlotte Flair continues to thrive in WWE, The Queen disclosed in the same interview with Boardroom that she is open to other opportunities outside the wrestling business.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion also explained that she does not want to limit herself.

"I just want to keep an open mind. It took time for all of them [The Rock, Cena, and Batista] to get to that spot, so for me, it's just what's gonna come my way will come my way. I mean, Game of Thrones is awesome [laughs]. I don't want to limit [myself]. I'm up for all opportunities."

Flair further mentioned that while she doesn't dream about transitioning to Hollywood, she is open to diverse opportunities.

"Honestly, I don't have a dream. Like, I didn't have a dream going into wrestling. I don't have a dream [of] making this transition, it's just taking what I've learned and all these opportunities and seeing what else I can do if I just put my mind to it. I don't know what's next. I just know I wanna take what I've tried to do for women in this industry and help keep pushing forward with that."

Charlotte Flair responded to WWE Hall of Famer's challenge to a first-time-ever retirement match. Check out her comments here.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes