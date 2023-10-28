"I CAN'T MAKE IT" - Current WWE champion refuses to appear at upcoming title defense

A current WWE champion is trying to avoid their upcoming title defense by claiming they cannot make the show. The superstar in question is none other than Chelsea Green.

Chelsea and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championships on the July 17 edition of WWE RAW. The duo's reign was short-lived, as Sonya Deville unfortunately went down with a torn ACL, and isn't expected to return to action anytime soon. Piper Niven made her return to WWE in August, and named herself as Green's new tag team partner moving forward.

Earlier today, Chelsea Green celebrated being Women's Tag Team Champion, but is now seemingly trying to get out of her upcoming title defense. Green and Niven are scheduled to defend the titles against Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail during Night Two of Halloween Havoc next Tuesday night. However, Chelsea Green took to social media earlier today to claim that she will not be able to make the match next week.

"I CAN'T MAKE IT," she posted.

Former WWE star Matt Cardona claims Chelsea Green is demanding in real life

Former superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) recently revealed that his wife, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green, is also demanding in real life.

Green returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January, and was quickly eliminated. However, she has established herself as a star on WWE's main roster, and is constantly badgering the authority figures in the company.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview earlier this year, Matt Cardona claimed that his wife complains about the number of wrestling figures he has delivered to the house. Cardona added that Green sometimes asks to speak to the manager when she sees all of the packages at their home.

"Yes, she (Chelsea Green) is (demanding), believe it or not. And when she gets back home from the road, and she sees all these packages of figures, she asks me to speak to the manager. And I'm like, 'but babe, I'm the manager.' We try to get that point across. But yeah, she does not like the toys coming into the house every day, especially when she comes home, she sees all these packages and she's expecting it's for her. But no, just for me," said Matt Cardona (0:27 - 0:50)

The Women's Tag Team Championships have been allegedly cursed as of late, but Niven and Green have put together an impressive run as champions so far. Only time will tell if Chelsea Green will show up for their title defense next Tuesday at NXT Halloween Havoc.

