"I don't care what nobody says" - Real-life Bloodline member shares his honest thoughts about WWE legend Paul Heyman (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman's contributions to WWE and the pro-wrestling business in general are significant enough to mark his name in history, and a real-life Bloodline member seems to believe the same. The member in question, Zilla Fatu, recently talked about the Hall of Famer and his impact with Bill Apter.

After going through multiple stages in his career, Heyman finally became a part of The Bloodline storyline by becoming The Wiseman for Roman Reigns. However, the inner turmoil within the group eventually led to him being attacked by Solo Sikoa in Roman's absence, leading to him being kicked out from the faction. However, Zilla Fatu thinks his status as The Wiseman for The Bloodline will never change.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with veteran journalist Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Zilla stated:

"Well, Heyman's always gonna be our Wiseman. I don't care what nobody says. Paul Heyman's gonna be, when he retires or whatever you guys wanna call it, Paul Heyman's gonna go down as one of the best creative minds in professional wrestling." [4:46 onwards]

Zilla Fatu also commented on Rhea Ripley being betrayed at WWE SummerSlam

According to Zilla Fatu, Dominik Mysterio's decision to betray Rhea Ripley and join hands with WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan was absolutely justifiable.

In the same interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the real-life Bloodline member stated that it was Liv Morgan's work and efforts that got her to Dominik's good side. He said:

"Hell yeah, Dom's like me, bruh. Dom's like me. We just, you know. (on why Rhea was betrayed) That's cause Liv's been helping out, that's why. While Rhea, you have been sitting your a*s home or whatever, Liv was putting her work in." [3:18 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are set to face Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at the WWE Bash in Berlin in a mixed tag team match. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who emerges victorious on August 31.

