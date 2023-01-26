"I didn't have a choice but to take care of these issues" - Charlotte Flair touches on a variety of topics following surprise WWE return

If we are in a discussion of who are the most substantial and decisive female wrestlers in WWE today, Charlotte Flair will rank among the top names.

The Queen returned to Friday Night SmackDown on the December 30, 2022, episode after a long hiatus, last seen losing to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May. Charlotte shocked fans by dethroning The Baddest Woman on the Planet to become the SmackDown Women's Champion to begin her record-setting seventh reign with the blue brand's belt and 14th Women's Championship overall.

Speaking to Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Flair explained that she wasn't supposed to be gone for long but was having dental issues that she needed to take care of.

"She experienced issues that again needed immediate attention. So after her honeymoon, Flair underwent multiple dental procedures after which she could not risk being hit in the face for weeks at a time. Flair said she probably could have been back for SummerSlam in late July, but stayed out longer knowing she still had one more procedure to get through." (H/T New York Post)

The 36-year-old had initially taken time off to marry Andrade El Idolo and go on their honeymoon.

"I had to," Flair continued. "I didn't have a choice but to take care of these issues."

Charlotte's return came with new music, which WWE had contacted her about. She said that she was “not really good with change.”

“My last music hit with the guitar off the bat. I’m such an EDM, techno, house-music person. That was the vibe that I wanted. I was like, ‘this needs to come out strong.’ At first, when I first heard it, I was ‘oh this is cool,’ but when it played out on the night I came back I was like, ‘Oh no, we got to go back to the writing board.’” (H/T New York Post)

She is currently embroiled in a feud with Sonya Deville on the blue brand.

Perhaps one of the more subtle teases WWE did on the 30th Anniversary special of the red brand was a potential future contest between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

The two champions cut a promo which was followed by The EST taking on Sonya Deville in a winning effort.

There were longstanding rumors that the two wrestlers were WrestleMania-bound in 2023. Still, following Flair's SmackDown Women's Title win, the match seemed less likely to take place as "Champion versus Champion." However, one can't rule out the possibility of the two competing in the near future.

Bianca has singled out Charlotte as her dream opponent in WWE. As for Royal Rumble, The EST is scheduled to defend her title against Alexa Bliss, while Flair seems set to sit out for the show.

