"I committed infidelity in our own house" - Alberto Del Rio reveals the truth about recent assault charges

Alberto Del Rio, aka Alberto El Patron, has reemerged after a lengthy spell of absence. The former WWE superstar caught up with Lucha Libre Online's Hugo Savinovich for a massive interview, and we mean massive, as Del Rio spoke for an hour and a half.

As we had covered earlier, Alberto Del Rio revealed many explosive details about his past relationship with Paige.

Del Rio also spoke about the recent sexual abuse charges that were leveled against him by another ex-girlfriend. Alberto Del Rio was charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault and was arrested back in May 2020.

The charges were dropped by the unnamed woman in November last year. Alberto Del Rio disclosed more details on the reality of the situation during his recent interview with Savinovich.

The former WWE champion admitted that he cheated on his partner, and his actions led to a household filled with anger and resentment. Alberto Del Rio said:

"It was a problem between my partner and I in which unfortunately I made a mistake; I committed infidelity in our own house that caused anger, resentment, and excessive hatred of the person who was supposed to be the woman of all my life, lifetime."

"She dropped the charges a few weeks later"- Alberto Del Rio

Advertisement

Del Rio was quick to note that his ex-partner dropped the charges within weeks of the initial report. However, he could not tell his side of the story due to the legal proceedings in place. Del Rio stated:

"After all the scandal happened, and I was accused of what I was accused of, she dropped the charges a few weeks later. Although I was dying to tell the world that my ex-partner had dropped the charges, I was not allowed to do so so as not to interfere with the case we are handling here in San Antonio, Texas."

Alberto Del Rio's ex-girlfriend also apparently told authorities that the wrestler was not involved in any kidnapping incident. The 43-year-old star also squashed all rumors of being responsible for physical or sexual assault on his former partner and her son. Del Rio added:

"She dropped the charges; she did not just drop them; she had the courage to speak to the authorities and told them that it was for domestic violence, but that at no time was there a kidnapping because we had lived together for a long time and that there was never an assault. Sexual, that this rumor that is out there is ridiculous, about me trying to affect her son, little Matías, the boy was not even in the house."

Alberto Del Rio seems more than ready to move on from his recent experiences. The former WWE United States champion is scheduled to face the recently released Andrade this July.