"I compared her to Hulk Hogan" - Booker T on 26-year-old WWE star possibly winning the Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed the possibility of seeing Rhea Ripley winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

After a successful run on NXT UK and NXT, The Nightmare made her main roster debut in 2021. She has since won the RAW Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Titles. Last May, however, she joined the faction, Judgment Day. She is arguably now the most popular member of the group.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he could see Ripley winning the Women's Royal Rumble match.

"I can see that happening. I said Rhea Ripley, I don't know what a couple of years ago man, I think I compared her to Hulk Hogan. I was like, 'man, she's a monster.' But I just thought she had to feel a whole lot more. She had to go through a lot more growing pains before she actually get put in that position, especially with Charlotte Flair being there and Charlotte being so good. Both of those guys matching up so well together, you don't wanna rush her into that spot too soon because two people playing that role at the same time it could kind of like get muddled a little bit," he said. [21:26 - 21:59]

The WWE Hall of Famer also explained that the company probably made Ripley join Judgment Day to "shield her."

"They kind of like the reason I think when she went with Judgment Day it was kind of like to shield her a little bit. To kind of like put her in a place to where she could actually still be on the show, actually still be be seen, play a role, but not actually be in that competitive role at that point in time. But like I always said I feel like Rhea Ripley is money in the bank and once you get the rocket put on her, I'm gonna tell you right now man, she's gonna be something special," he added. [22:00 - 22:28]

Which WWE star is the favorite to win the Men's Royal Rumble match?

Over the past few weeks, rumors have suggested a few names that could win the Men's Royal Rumble match, including The Rock, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes.

During the same episode of the podcast, Booker T also revealed that he believes that The American Nightmare is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble.

"Well, I think trying to get to that picture we're trying to paint. I think it's very feasible that I could see Cody Rhodes winning this thing because we gotta find Roman [Reigns] an opponent that the fans are gonna get behind. And we can go out and make some money. I'm not thinking about the match, more so the marquee," he said. [16:28 - 16:57]

