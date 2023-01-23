Rhea Ripley makes a bold claim ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley made a bold claim ahead of WWE Royal Rumble next weekend.

The Women's Royal Rumble match will feature 30 female WWE Superstars. The last superstar remaining earns a shot at either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Ripley made it to the final two of last year's Royal Rumble but Bianca Belair emerged victorious.

Ripley has become a dominant force on the red brand and the leader of The Judgment Day after the evil faction kicked Edge out of the group. She will enter the Women's Royal Rumble match as one of the favorites to win it due to her incredible strength.

The Eradicator took to Twitter earlier today and claimed that nobody will be able to throw her over the top rope. Rhea included a series of images and zoomed in on her hand grabbing the ropes.

"Ain’t no one throwing me out the rumble…#RoyalRumble #TheJudgmentDay ⚖️," tweeted Rhea Ripley.

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley is open to entering the Men's Royal Rumble match

Rhea Ripley shocked the WWE Universe and soundly defeated male superstar Akira Tozawa on a recent edition of the red brand.

Many fans have wondered if Rhea could make an appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble match after her impressive victory over Tozawa. She is more than capable of hurling some of the male superstars on the roster over the top rope if she were to enter both matches.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 26-year-old claimed that she would love to do so and referenced Beth Phoenix competing in the Men's Royal Rumble in 2010. Beth has not been seen on WWE TV since Rhea brutally attacked her at Extreme Rules last October.

"I mean, yeah, I would love to enter the Men's Royal Rumble. I would love to; it'll be a lot of fun. It's a history-making thing, especially having someone like Beth Phoenix, whom I looked up to as a kid. I loved her; I related to her body-wise. So just trying to fill the shoes of someone like Beth Phoenix and help this women's evolution; I think I would love to step into the Men's Royal Rumble; I think it'll be a lot of fun," said Rhea Ripley [1:58 - 2:42]

Check out the entire interview below:

It was reported late last year that Rhea Ripley is set to receive a massive push in 2023. It will be interesting to see if it starts with her winning the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 28th.

Which WWE Superstar would you like to see win the Women's Royal Rumble match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

