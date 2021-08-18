"I consider Jericho a friend" - Another major former WWE champion open to joining AEW

During a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Defined, former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio opened up about his future in wrestling, saying he would be open to working with AEW.

Del Rio praised Tony Khan and his team for their fantastic progress. The former WWE star also stated that he considers Chris Jericho a friend and knows many other wrestlers from the AEW locker room.

While the 44-year-old superstar expressed his desire to work for a major wrestling company again, he is happy to wrestle for other promotions in the meantime.

"I have been seeing what AEW has been doing. It's fantastic. I consider (Chris) Jericho a friend. I think he considers me a friend too, and most of the wrestlers working for AEW, they are my friends," Del Rio revealed. "I think it's just a matter of time for me to one day perform in one of those major companies. In the meantime, I'm completely happy doing what I'm doing, promoting shows and going and wrestling in the indie circuit."

I want to have another run in a major company: Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio

Alberto Del Rio noted that his goal is to secure a job in a giant wrestling company, and WWE is unsurprisingly at the top of his wishlist.

El Patron's last WWE run ended in 2016, and he has not even had a conversation with Vince McMahon since. However, the four-time WWE Champion is hopeful of returning to WWE someday.

"I do. I'm not going to BS anybody," Del Rio continued, "I want to have another run in a major company. I keep saying WWE because, again, there were years when it was not so good, and I expressed myself in the wrong way. But, they made me. They made me!"

Del Rio has faced multiple legal troubles over the past few years, and he realizes that the 'black clouds' over his head need to disappear before he can dream of a WWE comeback.

The Hispanic wrestler explained how WWE is known to give its former talent several opportunities. Thus, he is focused on fixing his reputation in the business.

"It's just a matter of time. Once the grey, black clouds are completely gone, I know we will have communication again. They know. They understand; they have seen it in the business. They have been given second and third opportunities. They know we are human, and we make mistakes. We learn from those mistakes, and we move forward" added El Patron.

During the interview, Del Rio also reacted to rumors of CM Punk's imminent AEW debut.

