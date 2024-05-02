"I constantly have to pinch myself" - 40-year-old WWE Superstar on sharing the ring with The Rock and John Cena

The Rock and John Cena have dominated two separate WWE eras, electrifying fans with charisma and in-ring skills. A former Universal Champion recently recalled stepping inside the ring with The Leader of Cenation and The Great One at WrestleMania 32.

At The Showcase of The Immortals in 2016, Dwayne Johnson faced Eric Rowan in an impromptu singles match and defeated him in just six seconds. Later, the former Wyatt Family members, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and Rowan surrounded The Brahma Bull.

However, Cena made a surprise appearance to join forces with his former fierce rival. The 16-time World Champion and The Final Boss laid waste to all three members of The Wyatt Family.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, The Monster of All Monsters recalled his first-ever WrestleMania appearance. Braun Strowman shared that walking out at The Grandest Stage of Them All with his best friends and having a face-off with WWE legends was like living in a fairy tale.

"I'll never forget my first WrestleMania walking out at AT&T Stadium with 101,000 people shot in their flashlights when we're about to go out and face off against The Rock and John Cena. Like, it doesn't get any bigger than that. I mean, how like, for this kid from Sherrils Ford, North Carolina, walking out with two of his best friends in front of 101,000 people to wrestle two of the absolute most iconic wrestlers of all time? I constantly have to pinch myself because I don't believe there's a reality; I'm living an absolute fairy tale," he said. [H/T: CVV]

WWE Superstar John Cena has a unique reaction to The Rock's recent controversy

Former world champion John Cena recently took to social media to seemingly react to a controversy surrounding Dwayne Johnson.

A recent report suggested that The Rock used to arrive around eight hours late on the set for the filming of one of his Hollywood films, Red One. The Great One was also accused of arriving three hours late for the rehearsals of WWE WrestleMania XL.

Taking to Instagram, John Cena shared his reaction to these allegations by posting a cryptic picture of The Final Boss with his iconic raised eyebrow pose.

At WrestleMania 40, Cena and The Final Boss had an intense face-off during the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match. However, The Bloodline member had the upper hand and delivered a Rock Bottom to his former rival.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback