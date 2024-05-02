John Cena addresses recent controversy surrounding The Rock in his own unique way

WWE Superstar John Cena recently took to social media to seemingly address the controversy surrounding The Rock.

Cena returned to World Wrestling Entertainment last year amid the SAG-AFTRA strike where he crossed paths with The Great One, who only made a one-off appearance at the time. The duo even shared a heartwarming hug backstage which went viral on social media. However, The Brahma Bull once again returned to WWE television at the start of this year, but this time, he stayed for a few months for one of the most compelling storylines involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

One of The Rock's latest Hollywood projects named Red One was supposed to get released in late 2023. However, according to a recent report, The Final Boss was accused of arriving seven to eight hours late to the set, which ultimately led to the movie's release date being pushed to November 2024. The report also mentioned that Dwayne Johnson allegedly arrived three hours late to WrestleMania XL.

John Cena recently took to Instagram to seemingly address this controversy involving The Brahma Bull as The Cenation Leader cryptically posted a photo of his former rival.

Check out his Instagram post below:

WWE responded to accusations against The Rock

Following the report that accused The Rock of arriving late to WrestleMania XL. WWE's head of global communications and talent relations lead Chris Legentil responded to the accusations against The Great One.

Legentil said that The Final Boss arrived a few hours early for WrestleMania to help with the rehearsals.

"Dwayne was not only on time for WrestleMania, he was hours early to help with rehearsal — and a pleasure to work with throughout the entire run."

Dwayne Johnson indirectly responded to the accusations as he took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes from his rehearsal on the sets of WrestleMania XL.

