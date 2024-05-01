The Rock responds to recent accusation; confirms the truth

The Rock has been in the news lately, with multiple rumors going around about his time on movie sets and in WWE. The Hollywood megastar was alleged to constantly arrive on set hours late for his upcoming movie, Red One.

The report even stated that a "WWE insider" claimed The Great One was three hours late before his match at WrestleMania XL. Both claims were ultimately refuted, with WWE confirming that The Final Boss was hours early to help with rehearsal on the day.

The Brahma Bull has now reacted to the accusations, pretty much confirming that he was on time for rehearsals ahead of Night One of WrestleMania XL. The Rock took to Instagram to post multiple behind-the-scenes photos from the walkthrough on the day of The Show of Shows. He also acknowledged fans' support for him over this issue.

"Walk thru 🔥 Love and appreciate all the support 👊🏾 - Final Boss #gameday #wrestlemania," The Rock shared.

The Rock is currently off WWE television, with multiple other commitments right now. Among them is the filming of his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine. The Final Boss remains in his position on the TKO Board of Directors.

When will The Rock return to WWE?

There is not a confirmed timeline for his return, but The Rock does have big plans for his next comeback. The Great One warned Cody Rhodes on the fallout episode of RAW after WrestleMania XL that he would come after the Undisputed WWE Championship when he returns.

A probable return at SummerSlam 2024 might be too soon due to his filming schedule, but the WWE legend could show up at any point in the fall or winter to build up a match against The American Nightmare. Survivor Series 2024 and the 2025 Royal Rumble are potential destinations for the huge main event, although The Final Boss is hoping to be at WrestleMania 41 as well.

While a match against Rhodes at The Show of Shows next year is possible, it must not be forgotten why The Rock returned to WWE in the first place. He needs to feud with Roman Reigns as well. Whether it happens at WrestleMania in 2025 or 2026, expect the cousins to face each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All.