"I'd knock him the f*ck out" - Teddy Long sends warning to controversial former WWE star

Teddy Long recently shared that he would knock a controversial former WWE star out if he got the chance. The legend recently appeared during this year's WWE Draft to announce selections alongside JBL.

Speaking on the Road Trip After Hours podcast with Mac Davis, a fan sent in a question asking Long how much he enjoyed slapping John Laurinaitis on WWE television and was asked if he would hit him harder if he could do it again. The Hall of Famer claimed he would knock the former Head of Talent Relations out if he had another chance to strike him.

"Oh, if I could do it again, I'd knock him the f*** out. Yeah, I'm serious, man. You know? Because I aint under no contract now, you know what I'm saying? So I'm down, and you know what that man did to me, and ruined my career, it's just unreal," Teddy Long said.

You can check out the video below:

John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon have both been accused of sex trafficking by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Laurinaitis initially came out against McMahon following the accusations and claimed he was a victim as well.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long goes off on John Laurinaitis

Teddy Long recently called out John Laurinaitis for negatively impacting his career while he was working for the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast earlier this year, Teddy Long shared his unfiltered thoughts about Laurinaitis. He claimed the 62-year-old was one of the worst people on the planet, and noted that Laurinaitis had issues with him in the past due to the color of his skin.

"Like I said, I don't hold back my tongue back on Laurinaitis, one of the worst pieces of sh*t on this planet. They can do whatever they wanna do. You sue me all you want to, then you're gonna get holla, holla, holla. So, that's all I can tell you, man. Like I said, I'm not gonna bring them through with this, but here's a man that's gonna stop me from making a living because of the color of my skin, not because I was not doing my job. So you're gonna tell me I did my job on the face of that TV for nine years. You know what I'm saying? Let me stop," Teddy Long said. [From 8:19 - 8:52]

You can check out Long's comments in the video below:

Vince McMahon resigned from the company earlier this year after Janel Grant's lawsuit was made public. John Laurinaitis was let go by WWE on August 8, 2022.

