"I'd love to go against Roman Reigns," says 25-year-old TNA star

Roman Reigns has reached the pinnacle of professional wrestling, gaining overall acknowledgment even outside WWE. Recently, TNA star KC Navarro expressed his aspirations for the future, revealing his desire to one day face The Tribal Chief in the ring.

After Seth Rollins took out Reigns at the Royal Rumble last month, the former Universal Champion returned on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The OTC appeared during the CM Punk vs. Rollins Steel Cage match and dragged The Visionary out of the cage, inadvertently helping his former Shield brother win the bout.

The OG Bloodline member unleashed a brutal attack on Rollins before officials came out to stop him. Reigns then took out Punk, who was in the ring with Paul Heyman. The Second City Saint simultaneously eliminated both former World Champions during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Z100 New York, KC Navarro stated that he wants to wrestle Roman Reigns one day, citing the latter's inspirational role in his career. The 25-year-old TNA star felt a match with The Tribal Chief was necessary to complete his professional journey.

"I would love for it to happen one day. I don't think it'll be tomorrow, but I think one day I'd love to go against Roman Reigns. That's my guy. That's the one guy that I feel like, for me to have my story finished, cause he was the guy that inspired me as a kid," Navarro said. [H/T: Fightful]

Roman Reigns officially shares his new name after achieving major WWE feat

The Head of the Table recently graced the cover of the WWE 2K25 game. In an interview with WWE Games, the 39-year-old star spoke about his appearance on the box art of the popular game and credited a major storyline for this feat.

Roman Reigns declared himself the "High Tide" and stated that The Bloodline narrative redefined the sport.

"This is what every man should aspire to be right here. It's what they should aspire to do. The Bloodline's too good. I'm the High Tide. I liftlall the ships. This cover speaks to that. I didn’t do it by myself, but I also refused to do it by myself. I could have. We're too special. We changed everything. From my Bloodline to yours."

WWE is currently on its Europe Tour on the Road to WrestleMania. This week's SmackDown took place in Barcelona, Spain, and during the show, Paul Heyman announced that Reigns will be returning next week on the brand brand in Italy.

It will be interesting to see who the OTC's opponent will be at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas next month.

