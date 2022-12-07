Who is potential WWE Superstar KC Navarro?

It was recently rumored that WWE is eyeing a couple of wrestlers during their tryouts, with one of them being KC Navarro. However, some fans may be familiar with the wrestler since he has also wrestled in various promotions in his career.

Navarro was born on July 21, 1999, and began his wrestling career in 2015. The following year, he performed for Combat Zone Wrestling and participated in a couple of matches for the company. Four years later, he became the CZW Wired Champion by defeating AR Fox on the promotion's 21st Anniversary. However, this wasn't the only company he wrestled on during this time.

In 2019, KC Navarro debuted at IMPACT Wrestling during the cross-promotional event they had with Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling. In 2021, he returned to the company and even appeared in that year's Genesis event. He went on to compete in the first round of the Super X Cup tournament but was eliminated by Blake Christian.

That same year, KC went on to wrestle for AEW Dark as well. His first performance for the promotion was a tag team match with El Australiano, but they were unable to defeat Alex Reynolds and John Silver. He appeared in a couple more matches for AEW Dark, most of them being for tag team bouts.

The 23-year-old also began his appearance for Major League Wrestling in 2021. He debuted during the promotion's MLW Battle Riot III event and participated in their 41-man Battle Royal. Compared to his run in AEW, Navarro mostly performed in a singles bout.

KC Navarro is also the brother of professional wrestler Diamante, who even wrestled under WWE NXT back in 2017 with the ring name Priscilla Zuniga. She is best known for her time in IMPACT and also AEW.

Top WWE Superstar wants to see KC Navarro perform in the company

For some fans, the former CZW title holder is someone they haven't heard of. But that's not the case for some of WWE's top stars.

In an interview, Karrion Kross praised KC Navarro. The SmackDown star complimented Navarro's personality and attitude inside and outside the wrestling:

"Absolutely love the kid. Great attitude, has a very strong work ethic, good sense of humor, tough, constantly seeks self improvement and has persevered through some very difficult challenges in life as a young man that have no doubt served as incredible character building experiences. I hope to see him in WWE one day."

For now, it remains to be seen if KC Navarro will indeed be one of the new names in the Performance Center and possibly even in one of the company's brands.

