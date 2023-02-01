"I don't" - Bayley hilariously reacts to WWE Superstar claiming they love RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Bayley has gotten personal following the WWE Royal Rumble. However, The Role Model appears to still be hung up on a former foe on WWE RAW.

Last night on RAW, Becky Lynch interrupted Bayley as she boasted about Damage CTRL's numerous eliminations during the Women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night. Lynch wanted to battle Bayley in a Steel Cage match next week but she declined.

Bayley then brought up Becky's husband, Seth Rollins, and insinuated that he only married her because The Man was pregnant. Lynch responded by dragging Dakota Kai to the entrance ramp and threatening to hit her with a chair unless The Role Model accepted the challenge for a Steel Cage match next week. Bayley eventually agreed to the match to spare her fellow Damage CTRL stablemate.

The 33-year-old has a lot to deal with in her rivalry with Becky Lynch, but can't stop taking shots at RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The EST soundly won their feud last year but Bayley has not lost her confidence.

She took to Twitter today to react to Michin's (Mia Yim) post about Bianca Belair. The champion shared a photo with Michin and she responded by saying, "I love us". Bayley reacted to the heartwarming interaction between the two superstars by simply saying that she does not love them.

Bayley on WWE possibly introducing a new title for the women's division

Bayley portrays an evil character on screen but wants the best for the women's division in real life.

As of now, WWE's women's division does not feature any mid-card titles like the Intercontinental and United States Championships for male superstars. The Role Model helped introduce the Women's Tag Team Championships to the division and was recently asked if she wanted mid-card titles for female superstars.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bayley said that she would like more titles in the women's division but that it will take time to implement.

"I mean, it wouldn't hurt. It would be nice to have another title. I think it's just gonna take time. When we wanted those Women's Tag Team titles, it took a long time and it took someone actually fighting for them, so if that's what we want, someone has to stand up for it and really fight for it and prove that it's going to be a benefit for the division." [4:42 – 5:05]

Becky Lynch has all the reasons in the world to want to destroy Bayley in the Steel Cage match next week on WWE RAW. Only time will tell if Damage CTRL can help weasel The Role Model out of the match again or if The Man finally gets her revenge next Monday.

Who do you think is going to win the Steel Cage match next week on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

