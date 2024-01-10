"I don’t think he’s very smart" - RAW Superstar fires shots at Judgment Day member

A WWE Superstar recently fired shots at a member of The Judgment Day. The name in question is R-Truth.

The 51-year-old is currently involved in a storyline with the heel faction. The former United States Champion has been trying to take JD McDonagh's place in the group. He also defeated the latter in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, having a 'Loser Leaves The Judgment Day' stipulation on the December 18 edition of RAW. However, other members of the stable backed McDonagh, and he wasn't ousted from the group.

Rhea Ripley recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself enjoying her food alongside stablemates Damian Priest and JD McDonagh. In the captions to the post, the WWE Women's World Champion asked R-Truth to go away, as he had somehow sneaked into the frame.

R-Truth responded to Mami with a hilarious comment. Assuming that McDonagh was the one Ripley asked to go away, the veteran wrestler fired shots at the Irish star, stating that he had also told JD to stay away:

"☝🏿Your mammy’ness I TOLD @jd_mcdonagh TO STAY AWAY TOO! 🤔 I don’t think he’s very smart 🤷🏾‍♂️," wrote R-Truth.

You can check the Instagram post below:

JD McDonagh also commented on the post, expressing the need for a restraining order.

Rhea Ripley confirms R-Truth is not part of The Judgment Day

R-Truth has been trying to join the group since his return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. He has repeatedly claimed to be a part of the faction, only to be denied by the actual members.

During her appearance on the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, Rhea Ripley was asked whether R-Truth is a part of the group. The Eradicator clarified that the veteran wrestler has not joined the faction. She further apologized to the fans for the same:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone," Rhea Ripley said.

