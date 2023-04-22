"I don't even know if they've introduced themselves in the dressing room" - WWE Legend surprised by Seth Rollins vs. Omos (Exclusive)

WWE threw a curveball at the fans on SmackDown by announcing Seth Rollins vs. Omos for Backlash, and Dutch Mantell, like many fans, couldn't understand the reasoning behind the booking.

As they've had no interaction on TV, it's evident why nobody expected WWE to announce the first-time-ever clash between Omos and Rollins.

The company is expectedly getting panned for the decision online, and Dutch Mantell, too, found it hard to come up with a logical explanation to have Seth Rollins take on The Nigerian Giant. The former WWE manager was curious if Rollins and Omos had even spoken to each other backstage.

Additionally, Mantell mentioned the rumors of Vince McMahon's return to creative and implied if that had anything to do with Omos being inserted into the Backlash match card.

"I don't know where it's going. I thought the same thing. I said, 'Wait a minute? I don't even know if they know each other (laughs).' I don't even know if they've introduced themselves in the dressing room. 'Hey, I'm Seth Rollins.' 'I'm Omos.' I don't even know. So, where the match comes from, I have no idea," said Dutch Mantell. "Hey, there is a theory, a conspiracy theory; Vince is back in creative (raises eyebrows). I just thought I'd throw that out there." [From 1:00:05 to 1:00:42]

WWE made two more additions to Backlash apart from Omos vs. Seth Rollins

Backlash 2023 is a crucial PLE for the company as it will be the first event held in Puerto Rico since 2005.

Omos and Seth Rollins battling each other might make no sense from a storyline perspective, but the promotion revealed two other bouts that have some build to them heading into the show. Zelina Vega will challenge Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship, which plays into The Judgment Day's recent issues with LWO.

The United States Championship will also be defended at Backlash as Austin Theory will put the title on the line against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed in a Triple threat match.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are expected to headline Backlash, while a massive six-man tag team showdown pitting The Bloodline against the babyface team of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle should ideally be a highly anticipated affair.

