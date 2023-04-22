"Seth should be livid" – Fans believe Seth Rollins would have much better bookings if major WWE decision hadn’t been made

Seth Rollins is arguably the top active superstar on WWE RAW. He has suffered a few setbacks in recent months, and fans believe his bookings would have been much different if WWE didn’t unify the two world championships.

Rollins has been on the receiving end of mixed bookings over the past year or so. After some losses, he picked up a big win against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 to turn his fortunes around.

However, The Visionary is now booked to face Omos at Backlash 2023 without any backstory. Most fans aren’t too thrilled with the booking.

A Twitter user recently posted that Seth Rollins’ bookings would have been much different had WWE not unified the world titles. The Visionary could have been a fighting WWE Champion in that case.

The tweet caught the attention of Rollins’ fans, who agreed that the superstar could have been better off had the titles not been unified. Most believe he is the most deserving superstar to become the next top champion.

Steven Merced @GeekedOutSteven @AdamGoldberg28 Dude got a match with Omos lmao. Seth should be livid @AdamGoldberg28 Dude got a match with Omos lmao. Seth should be livid

Sean Marshall @smars9761 @AdamGoldberg28 Yep. He, Lashley and Drew have suffered with the mess of a unified title @AdamGoldberg28 Yep. He, Lashley and Drew have suffered with the mess of a unified title

Seth Rollins hasn’t won a world title since August 2019. He won the Universal Championship and held it for nearly three months before dropping it to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in October 2019.

Seth Rollins is the only one who has defeated the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in his current run

Seth Rollins has had some mixed bookings over the past couple of years. He lost many crucial matches at premium live events but has still come out looking like a true star, thanks to his in-ring performances.

At Royal Rumble 2022, The Visionary faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Before and throughout the match, he played mind games with his former partner and came close to pinning him a few times.

In the end, Reigns had to get himself disqualified to retain his title. It was the first and only time The Tribal Chief lost a title match in his current run. However, the disqualification loss protected him from losing the championship.

Fans have waited over a year for a rematch between the two former best friends. The Visionary could defeat Reigns to finally win a world title soon. He is among the most deserving superstars on the roster, along with Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins become the WWE Champion soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

