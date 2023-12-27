"I don't even know if that's PG" - R-Truth responds to wild fan request

R-Truth has hilariously responded to a wild request from a WWE fan.

The 51-year-old suffered a torn quad last year in a match against Grayson Waller in NXT. He returned to the company last month during a backstage segment at Survivor Series 2023.

Ever since his return, the veteran somehow believes he is a part of The Judgment Day faction. Damian Priest recently attacked the veteran on WWE RAW but still hasn't gotten the hint that The Judgment Day doesn't want him in the group.

Yesterday, the former United States Champion sent a hilarious Christmas present to a member of The Judgment Day. A fan then asked the former United States Champion to post an "oiled up" picture of himself.

The RAW star reacted to the wild request and wondered if it could be considered PG:

"I don't even know if that's PG," he wrote.

WWE legend Mick Foley praises R-Truth

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently praised R-Truth and noted that the veteran looks younger than ever.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Mick Foley discussed Truth's return to the promotion and his quest to join The Judgment Day on RAW. Foley noted how young the 54-time 24/7 Champion looks and suggested that he could play Benjamin Button if Hollywood were to ever make a remake of the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button:

"I'm pushing for R-Truth to star in the remake of Benjamin Button because he's aging in reverse. He is younger now than when I met him 18 years ago. So, I want those secrets! I want those secrets R-Truth!" Foley said.

Truth defeated The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight last week on RAW. The stipulation was that the loser would have to leave The Judgment Day, but McDonagh was told after the loss that he could stay in the heek faction. It will be fascinating to see if the veteran ever does get to be a part of the group on Monday nights.

Would you like to see more members added to The Judgment Day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.