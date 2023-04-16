"I fear no man" - WWE RAW star on possibly facing Brock Lesnar in a first-time-ever match

Mustafa Ali recently addressed the possibility of facing Brock Lesnar in a first-time-ever WWE match.

Ali competed for nearly 13 years on the independent circuit before signing with the Stamford-based company in 2016. The 37-year-old has since gone head-to-head with several top superstars, including Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and Bobby Lashley. However, he has never squared off against Brock Lesnar in a one-on-one bout.

During a recent interview with Okaz newspaper, Ali addressed having a potential match against The Beast Incarnate. The RAW Superstar disclosed that although he does not fear the 10-time world champion, he does not want to face him.

"Which wrestler do I fear facing? I fear no man. It's just a man. Everyone says Brock Lesnar is scary, uhh, you know. There're some intimidating guys that I've seen, but fear is a strong word. I don't fear anybody. Would I like to wrestle a guy like Brock Lesnar? Probably not. But fear is not a word I use, no," he said.

Brock Lesnar will probably face Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash

Earlier this month, Brock Lesnar defeated Omos in a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 39. The following night on RAW, The Beast Incarnate seemed to be teaming up with Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event. However, he brutally attacked and destroyed The American Nightmare before the bout started.

Last Monday, Rhodes appeared on the red brand to address Lesnar's actions. He disclosed that he is scared of The Beast Incarnate. However, he wanted to fight him. Hence, The American Nightmare challenged Lesnar to another first-time-ever match next month at WWE Backlash.

