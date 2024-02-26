"I feel bad for guys like (John) Cena and (Randy) Orton" - WWE veteran on recent controversy (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer has commented on recent remarks by John Cena and Randy Orton regarding the Vince McMahon controversy.

Both the Apex Predator and Cenation leader have given their thoughts on the allegations against McMahon. While Randy seemed very upset with the developement, Cena was more optimistic and positive in his comments. Their remarks have been the topic of much debate in the last week, and Vince Russo has also shared his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE writer stated that it was disheartening to see the impact the allegations were having on some major superstars.

"A real father figure, a real father is not gonna let you down bro. A real father is not going to let you down." [12:47 onwards]

He further added:

"If any of these allegations are true and it comes out, I swear to god bro, I feel bad for guys like Cena and Orton. My god bro... It breaks my heart when you think a guy, when you think somebody you look up to is one way and all of a sudden, and all of a sudden... My god bro, that sucks." [14:25 onwards]

The WWE veteran believes it is easy to determine the truth regarding Vince McMahon

Regarding the allegations against McMahon and the screenshots that Janel Grant has shared, Russo thinks it won't be long before the legitimacy of the evidence is determined.

Speaking on another episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated:

"If she's putting these text messages out there and they're not true, I can't see anybody doing that because they're going to get those phone records, and they will be able to pull up every freaking text off his phone." [6:06 – 6:22]

As of now, it remains to be seen how the case progresses in the coming weeks.

