“I feel like I still have it” - 60-year-old legend is open to returning to WWE for retirement match

Could another WWE Hall of Famer return to the ring in 2023?

Alunda Blayze, better known as Madusa, hasn't competed in a standard one-on-one match in over two decades and is seemingly getting the itch to get back inside the ring for a retirement match.

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa recently sat down with Nick Hausman of Inside the Ropes to discuss various subjects. When asked about wrestling one more match for the company, Madusa said she still has what it takes to compete inside the squared circle:

“I would never suggest, ‘Hey, I need to come back for a full run and steal the spotlight from somebody.’ Oh, hell no. But I probably could go for a retirement match," Madusa said. "I mean, I feel like I still have it. But before I even thought of that, I definitely would want to get down in the ring in Natalya’s gym and roll around for a couple of months first, but that wasn’t the cue."

Madusa would like to have a retirement match in WWE against Trish Stratus

When it comes to who she'd want her retirement match to be against, if you glance at her social media in recent weeks, it's clear she wants a match against Trish Stratus.

Madusa said she has recently fed the idea to WWE, and they loved it, but she hasn't heard if anything will come from it:

"The cue is just, you know, get things fired up," Madusa continued. "You never know what might happen. I thought it was a great angle, and it makes sense because I’m the era before her. She claims that she’s the ruler of all, and I’m just like, tapping on her, ‘Excuse me. There is one woman that has trailblazed a few things.’ You know what I mean? Yeah, we’ll see what happens. I did feed it to WWE. They absolutely loved it. But yeah, nothing yet.”

Despite her recent activity on social media, Madusa made it clear that she doesn't have any real heat with Trish Stratus and even reached out to her privately to ensure she wasn't being too harsh.

What do you make of Madusa's comments? Would you like to see a match between her and Trish Stratus at some point in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

