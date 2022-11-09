"I feel like Triple H could definitely hire you" – Released WWE Superstar urges The Game to sign "Twinkie Trev"

Former superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry) recently urged WWE CCO Triple H to sign Trevor Evarts to NXT.

Evarts is a Culinary Associate Producer for Good Mythical Morning on Mythical Kitchen. He also has his own podcast, Trevor Talks Too Much. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old identifies himself on Instagram as a gamer.

While hosting Lana on his podcast, Evarts recently expressed his desire to compete in WWE, jokingly giving himself the wrestling name "Twinkie Trev." Meanwhile, Lana told him he could be a professional wrestler since he is 6"4' and is only 23 years old.

"I will leave. I swear to God I will leave. I'll walk into Rhett and Link's office right now, it's just outside that door, if Vince McMahon calls me on the phone and he wants to put me in the ring, I will do it. I will do it, don't tempt me," Evarts said. (38:48 - 39:04)

Lana responded to Evarts, jokingly urging Triple H to sign the young host to NXT.

"I feel like Triple H could definitely hire you for NXT right now. Yeah, I mean look, you have a show (...) You're charismatic clearly. [You will be good on mic] yeah, I don't doubt it," she explained. (39:09 - 39:25)

Lana disclosed what Vince McMahon thought about turning Roman Reigns heel in WWE

In her interview with Trevor Talks Too Much, Lana spoke about several other topics, including Vince McMahon's reaction to fans booing Roman Reigns despite him being a babyface.

The Ravishing One disclosed that the former WWE CEO was initially against turning The Tribal Chief heel.

"When he [Roman Reigns] came back from taking a break during the pandemic, he fully committed to being a heel and Vince finally allowed that because for so long the whole place was booing him and he was like, 'no, he's a good guy' [imitating Vince McMahon]. So, it was really cool to just lean into it. But then, you know, he's a bada** and also he's been champion for like two and a half years and so people will start to cheer for you," she said. (17:25 - 17:49)

