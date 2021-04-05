"I feel really bad about it"- Ric Flair receives apology from former WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac has publicly apologized to Ric Flair for having "attitude issues" in the past.

16-time World Champion Ric Flair was a guest on the latest edition of the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast. X-Pac recalled feeling that people were trying to hold him down at one point in his career and added that it led to him having a huge attitude problem:

"People were stirring me up, like, they were telling me in the six-man match — you, “Rowdy” [Roddy Piper], and Kevin [Nash], y’all didn’t want me in it, you wanted Hulk [Hogan]. And you should! That was more appropriate for you and your team. This is what was told to me and so it got in my head, ‘Oh, they’re trying to hold me down!’ So, I had this huge attitude. I feel really bad about it, looking back on it now."

X-Pac has joined Ric Flair as a 2-time WWE Hall of Famer

Ric Flair is a 2-time WWE Hall of Famer. He was first honored with the induction way back in 2008. Flair accepted the ring a day before his legendary WrestleMania 24 encounter with Shawn Michaels. Flair lost the match and retired from pro-wrestling as a result. He was given a grand sendoff on the RAW after WrestleMania.

Ric Flair was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame again in 2012 as a part of The Four Horsemen.

X-Pac was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X in 2019. He received the honor again last year when he was inducted as a member of the nWo.

The COVID-19 pandemic squashed WWE's plans of having an actual ceremony last year. This year's Hall of Fame ceremony was taped a few days ago and is set to air on the WWE Network and Peacock on April 6, 2021.

X-Pac was a popular figure in pro-wrestling back in the 90s and did fine for himself as a mid-card star in both WWE and WCW. It was certainly a class act on his part to publicly apologize to Ric Flair for the issues that he had a long time ago.