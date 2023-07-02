"I feel vindicated" - LA Knight opens up about the incredible reaction he is getting from the WWE Universe

LA Knight's popularity within the WWE Universe has grown tremendously lately, and he feels vindicated because of it.

The veteran is finally getting his break in WWE and has qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match today at the O2 Arena in London. Knight confronted Logan Paul on last night's edition of SmackDown and got an incredible reaction from the crowd in the United Kingdom.

Speaking with PWMania, LA Knight discussed his popularity growing in WWE, and the 40-year-old said that he felt vindicated by the reactions he was receiving from the crowd.

"I feel vindicated. I feel that this was something that was always the case and I don’t mean that in any inflated ego kind of way. It’s just the fact I’ve been doing this for a long time, I knew I always had something to bring to the game and…damn, who’s game is it? It’s my game at this point because everywhere we go, it’s been one song and that song goes one way. It goes L A Knight," he said. [H/T: PWMania]

LA Knight on when he would cash in if he wins the ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank

LA Knight has one of the biggest matches of his career today at the premium live event in London.

He will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match with a guaranteed future title shot on the line. Many wrestling fans hope to see LA Knight capture the briefcase and go after a major championship.

During his conversation with PWMania, LA Knight was asked about when he would want to cash in if he were to win the MITB briefcase, and he said that you have to strike while the iron's hot.

"Everyone want to ask the question, when would you cash in? Here’s the deal, with the Money In The Bank case, you gotta strike while the iron’s hot, you can have a general idea of when, but sometimes, an opportunity may arise and you got to take it, so I don’t wanna just go ahead and call the shots at this point," he said. [H/T: PWMania]

Knight is the favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match today, but WWE may have something else planned for the veteran. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar emerges victorious and earns a future title shot.

