WWE could kickstart blockbuster rivalry following Money in the Bank; is LA Knight on the verge of major change?

LA Knight could be in store for a blockbuster rivalry following WWE Money in the Bank.

WWE taped SmackDown earlier today in London, and Logan Paul was booed out of the building during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect, however, LA Knight received a great reaction during from the UK crowd. The Megastar's popularity continues to rise, despite the company's best efforts to present him as a heel.

The 40-year-old superstar is everyone's pick to win the Money in the Bank contract tomorrow at the premium live event but may wind up being a part of a blockbuster feud instead. Logan Paul recently announced that he would compete in the Men's MITB ladder match tomorrow, even though he didn't have to qualify for the bout.

Logan has been very impressive thus far in his short career as a WWE Superstar, and working with a veteran such as LA Knight could be what the popular YouTuber needs to take his character to the next level.

If Knight doesn't win the ladder match, a rivalry with Logan Paul heading into SummerSlam 2023 isn't the worst fallback option. Knight would immediately be considered a babyface by the entire WWE Universe in a feud against the YouTuber, and the veteran could come up with some hilarious promos on the road to the Biggest Party of the Summer in Detroit.

LA Knight takes credit for WWE RAW segment going viral

Logan Paul announced that he would be a part of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on the June 19th edition of RAW.

He shared the news in front of his hometown crowd in Cleveland but noted that everyone else that was born in the city had left to find success. Speaking to Gorilla Position ahead of WWE Money in the Bank, LA Knight claimed that he made the RAW segment with Logan go viral after poking fun at his energy drink.

"Logan Paul, look, I welcome him. I made him famous on RAW a couple of weeks ago. I basically made that whole thing go viral. Telling him where he can stick his bottles of PRIME, all that kind of stuff. Tomorrow night we're gonna do the same thing just in the physical form," said Knight. [From 01:22 to 01:44]

Most fans hope to see LA Knight capture the Money in the Bank briefcase tomorrow at the premium live event in London. It will be interesting to see if the veteran finally has his moment, or if the rumored rivalry against Logan Paul comes to fruition following Money in the Bank.

