"This is what dreams are made of"- WWE Universe go wild over the reports of feud between Logan Paul and 40-year-old star

The WWE Universe is abuzz with reactions over a potential rivalry between Logan Paul and LA Knight.

Both the stars are two of the favorites to win the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the namesake premium live event. While Knight punched his ticket to London after defeating Montez Ford in a qualifying match, Logan was given free entry. The duo came face-to-face on RAW a couple of weeks back, where Knight verbally destroyed the social media megastar.

With the duo set to face off in the high-stakes match, the latest report from BWE noted that this could not be the last time fans witness the two lock horns with each other inside the squared circle, as WWE is discussing a feud between them down the line.

While LA Knight is currently a heel, he is widely popular among fans and receives a huge ovation in every arena. Logan Paul, meanwhile, is a perfect modern-day heel who garners negative reactions from the crowd with ease. The idea of the contrasting stars colliding was well-received by fans, as many took to social media to share their thoughts.

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

TheFrostDemon🥶😈 @TheFrostxDemon @ProWFinesse The perfect Mic talker vs One of the best high flyers. @ProWFinesse The perfect Mic talker vs One of the best high flyers. https://t.co/50TY1gyEsJ

Michael Mayne @JoseyStrife @ProWFinesse As over as knight is and as much as LP gathers that heel heat from the fans, that would make Knight's face turn phenomenal @ProWFinesse As over as knight is and as much as LP gathers that heel heat from the fans, that would make Knight's face turn phenomenal

brahski @_Br0ski @ProWFinesse LAK vs LP @ SummerSlam would be @ProWFinesse LAK vs LP @ SummerSlam would be 🔥🔥

Just Jordan @J_Osselait @ProWFinesse And it will be the best and biggest feud of LA Knight's WWE career. @ProWFinesse And it will be the best and biggest feud of LA Knight's WWE career.

WWE CCO Triple H reportedly does not want Logan Paul to win the Money in the Bank briefcase

The Money in the Bank contract is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any star to elevate himself to the main event scene. While many expect LA Knight to ascend to the top with a potential win on Saturday, Logan Paul's addition to the scene has planted the seeds of doubt.

However, it was recently reported that Knight and Damian Priest are still favorites to win at WWE's upcoming PLE, with Triple H against the idea of Paul coming out on top.

Bill Apter also recently noted that The Maverick winning the Money in the Bank will result in him getting massive negative reactions:

"You know, the fans want LA Knight to win this thing. We know that! He's getting an amazing pop for a guy that loses almost every single match," Apter noted on The Wrestling Time Machine. "I think I agree with Teddy, Logan Paul, but I think LA Knight is up there at the end with the fans cheering for LA Knight and booing the hell out of Logan Paul."

Money in the Bank will be live from the O2 Arena in London on the upcoming Saturday.

