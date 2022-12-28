"I am feeling Ucey baby!" - Sami Zayn hypes up members of The Bloodline during promo at WWE Live Event

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn hyped up Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos tonight during a promo at a live event in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Honorary Uce was scheduled to battle Braun Strowman last night at the WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden, but he claimed he was not medically cleared to weasel out of the match.

At tonight's live event in Atlanta, Braun Strowman and Ricochet battled The Usos in a tag team match. The Honorary Uce cut a promo before the bell and introduced his fellow Bloodline stablemates.

"The Honorary Uce is in the house!," shouted Sami Zayn. "I've got to tell you, things have been pretty good for Sami Zayn as of late. I've been feeling pretty good. I've been feeling great. You might even say that I am feeling Ucey baby! Braun and Ricochet, I can see you guys are not doing quite as well, you look pretty angry over there. You look like you are itching for a fight." [00:51 - 01:38]

Sami went on to introduce The Usos as the longest-reigning tag team champions in history and asked the crowd to make some noise for Jimmy and Jey Uso.

However, Braun Strowman and Ricochet wound up picking up the victory tonight at the live event via disqualification after Zayn interfered.

Former WWE manager impressed with Sami Zayn and Bray Wyatt

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell praised Sami Zayn and Bray Wyatt for their work on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, the legendary manager credited The Honorary Uce and The Eater of Worlds for changing the feel of the show on Friday nights.

The industry veteran added that he used to find SmackDown boring because Roman Reigns seemed like the only important part of the show.

"But when the mood changes, especially with Sami Zayn and Bray Wyatt, now they got something to show. Now they got something to focus on. Remember, before; it was just one thing - Roman Reigns and whoever his opponent was. That was it. Then you got Richochet every week and The New Day every week, and it was over; it got boring," said Dutch Mantell.

The 73-year-old said that the show is no longer boring and that they are doing huge business because of the popularity of some of the storylines on the blue brand.

Sami Zayn is in line for one of the biggest matches of his career this Friday night on SmackDown. The former Intercontinental Champion will team up with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns against Kevin Owens and John Cena. It has been a sensational year for Sami, and it will be interesting to see if he can end it on a high note.

