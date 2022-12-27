Sami Zayn claimed he was not medically cleared to get out of a match against Braun Strowman tonight at a WWE Live Event in Madison Square Garden.

The Honorary Uce came to the ring with The Usos and Solo Sikoa for his bout against the Monster of All Monsters. However, Sami grabbed the microphone before the match and claimed he wasn't medically cleared.

He announced that Strowman would battle Solo Sikoa in a singles match at the WWE Live Event.

"So, here's the thing, Braun," said Sami Zayn. "You said you'd see me in the middle of the ring and I'm a man of my word. I showed up and here I am. Unfortunately, I am not medically cleared for competition tonight. That's okay, don't roll your eyes because you are going to have your hands very full tonight because you are going one-on-one with The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa!" [00:20 - 01:01]

You can check the clip in the link below:

Former WWE manager praised Sami Zayn's promo on SmackDown

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has been very impressed with Sami Zayn's promo skills as of late.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch praised the Honorary Uce for a recent promo on the blue brand.

Mantell noted that Sami will likely get booted from The Bloodline in the future but has gotten the fans invested in him through the storyline.

"Sami Zayn did a great job tonight," Mantell said. "You believed what he's saying because they haven't given you a reason to disbelieve. We all know what's coming, I mean, it's telegraphed its way out. But yet you still believe what he says. He's actually a good interview anyways on his own. Give him something to work with that he can get into, he's into this, the fans are into this and they're really really interested in it." [From 5:15 - 5:57]

You can watch the full episode of Smack Talk here:

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns are scheduled to battle John Cena and Kevin Owens on the final edition of SmackDown of 2022. Time will tell if Zayn's "injury" will heal before December 30th.

Who will win the huge tag team match on the final episode of WWE SmackDown of the year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes