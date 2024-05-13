"I felt so at home" - Former champion opens up about WWE RAW debut

A WWE Superstar has opened up about their impressive debut last week on RAW. The King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments are currently underway ahead of the premium live event on May 25 in Saudi Arabia.

Damage CTRL's Asuka was supposed to participate in the Queen of the Ring tournament but was ruled out ahead of last week's episode of WWE RAW. Dakota Kai replaced The Empress of Tomorrow and battled Lyra Valkyria in the first round of the tournament. Valkyria picked up the win to advance and will be facing Zoey Stark tonight in the second round.

WWE shared a vlog featuring the former NXT Women's Champion's main roster debut and she revealed she felt right at home during her debut on the main roster.

"I didn't know if I would be able to slot right in, fit right in. Now, I know I have what it takes. I felt so at home out there in front of that crowd, in front of the RAW crowd, and it is only up from here. Who knows what is to come, that was just the beginning. And we are off to a flying start, so I can't wait for next week," she said. [From 03:24 - 03:48]

You can check out the video below:

Lyra Valkyria reflects on her rise in WWE

Lyra Valkyria recently commented on her rapid climb in WWE and noted that it has been an "insane" process.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam ahead of WrestleMania XL, the 27-year-old shared that she had dreamt of standing across from some of the stars she gets to wrestle now. She added she has to continue to prove herself moving forward.

"It does move so fast. It's crazy. You dream about stepping into the ring against some of these women that you're watching, coming up the whole time, and then suddenly you are across the ring from them, and then it's no longer like, 'What if this happens?' Then it's just, 'Well, I gotta see what I got right here right now and prove myself now.' It's insane," she stated. [1:43 – 2:00]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Zoey Stark predicted that she would win the Queen of the Ring Tournament after defeating Ivy Nile last week on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see who will win the second-round matchup between Stark and Valkyria later tonight on the red brand.

