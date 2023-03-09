"I felt more liberated" - Cody Rhodes took this decision after WWE legend Dusty Rhodes' death

Cody Rhodes recently disclosed that his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, did not allow him to wear tights earlier in his career.

Rhodes made his main roster debut in 2007. Over the next few years, the 37-year-old wrestled in trunks. However, he later changed his gear to a bodysuit when he became Stardust. Since his return to the company last year, The American Nightmare has used tights as part of his ring gear.

In an interview with Out of Character, Rhodes disclosed that his father, Dusty Rhodes, prevented him from switching from trunks to tights earlier in his career because he believed wrestling tights were not meant for top performers.

"I always tell people if he just woke up tomorrow and I had to talk to him, I'd have a lot to explain. And a lot of decisions I've made I felt more liberated in making those decisions than I perhaps would have had he still been alive. Something as simple as, I hate saying this, but I remember him telling me years and years ago, I wanted to switch to tights and he told me that tights were for job guys. And now, I couldn't see myself ever putting on a pair of trunks ever again. So, there's these little things and decisions he probably wouldn't have agreed with. Actually there's a lot of them but you gotta do it your own way." [10:31 - 11:10]

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Last January, Cody Rhodes returned to in-ring action after several months of absence to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He has since punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare will challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, for the title at this year's Show of Shows. The two superstars came face-to-face for the first time last Friday on SmackDown.

Please credit the Out of Character podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

