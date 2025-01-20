"I have fined myself" - Adam Pearce punishes himself for interacting with the WWE Universe

The WWE Universe often has love-hate relationships with officials. Adam Pearce regularly interacts with loyal fans, seemingly with more devotion than disgust. After multiple concerning statements, the RAW General Manager has responded to his own message and advice with another so-called "official" update.

Scrap Iron caused worry and concern among fans this weekend. Pearce shared a throwback photo with Bayley and Sasha Banks, along with a message of thanks and a bit of advice for fans. This led to discussions of rumors and speculation on Pearce's status, but he later that he was not leaving World Wrestling Entertainment.

Pearce took to the comments section of his own aforementioned Instagram post and announced that he had fined himself an undisclosed amount. The 29-year industry veteran then jokingly revealed the offense that landed him this self-reproach: Reading the WWE Universe's replies to his original post. Pearce wrapped the comment with his signature line to make things official.

Trending

"I have fined myself an undisclosed amount for reading the replies to this on social media. In addition, I have taken my glasses off/put my glasses back on a record number of times while doing so, therefore I no longer need one. The receptacle is empty. It is official," Adam Pearce wrote in the screenshot below.

Screenshot of Adam Pearce's comment on Instagram (Photo Credit: Adam Pearce on Instagram)

Pearce previously made headlines this month for revealing that the NWA Hall of Famer had tried to mold his own career after Harley Race. Pearce's role model had eight reigns with the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, a title that the RAW GM held on five occasions.

Updated WWE RAW lineup for Monday

Monday's WWE RAW on Netflix episode will air live from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. Below is the updated lineup:

Jey Uso to address upcoming match with Gunther

JBL to return to RAW

Lyra Valkyria returning to RAW as the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion

Sami Zayn to address the fans

The New Day returning to tag team action

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan are also advertised by the company and arena websites. It's likely that the Undisputed WWE Champion will work a dark main event as he has in recent months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback