"I wasn't forced to do that" - John Cena sends emotional message ahead of WWE SummerSlam

John Cena will make his last appearance as an in-ring competitor at SummerSlam this weekend, as his retirement tour ends in December. The Undisputed WWE Champion will take on Cody Rhodes in a rematch from WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Heading into this blockbuster match, The Cenation Leader sat down with Stephanie McMahon on her 'What's Your Story?' podcast and reflected on his journey in WWE, saying that he had no regrets about what he did during his time in the business.

"I don’t regret any of that. I feel good that I can reflect on a mini moment like that — when I literally threw some cash at my ex-wife and caught a plane to the next event. I don’t regret anything. I wasn’t forced to do that. I did it under my own duress," John Cena said. [segment from 1:21:00 to 1:21:18]

Ad

Trending

John Cena worked as a full-time wrestler for nearly 15 years before moving to a part-time schedule from 2018 through today, where he is four months away from his retirement.

Ad

Cody Rhodes confident he will dethrone John Cena at SummerSlam

The American Nightmare is preparing for his rematch with The Cenation Leader at SummerSlam and is now ready to reclaim gold and dethrone his rival.

Cody Rhodes showed up at First Take on Thursday to promote the upcoming Biggest Party of The Summer and shared his confidence that he was going to beat the 17-time world champion and even went on to say that he would "whip his a**."

Ad

Ad

The feud between Cena and Rhodes started at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event when the former turned heel and joined forces with The Rock against The American Nightmare.

Cena went on to beat Cody Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 41, and the latter now wants to take revenge and reclaim his title in what could be his final match against the WWE legend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE