"I got a bad knee" - Shocking confession from WWE star who has decided to end his in-ring career after nearly 3 decades

A top WWE Superstar recently made a shocking confession about his health. He has decided to retire from his career after being in the business for almost three decades.

Goldberg, who made his return on Monday Night RAW this past week, will be retiring next month.

After an intense face-off, he is going to challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. The match is scheduled to take place in his hometown of Atlanta and is billed as "Goldberg's Last Ride."

Ahead of his last hurrah, Da Man sat down with Dan Sileo on the JAKIB Sports podcast to discuss various topics. He addressed the ongoing criticism from fans regarding his physical condition. Despite being at the end of his illustrious career, the WWE Hall of Famer is hoping to defy his age in his last match.

"Everybody, 'Oh, Goldberg's limping to the ring. Goldberg's small. Goldberg's old.' I am freaking old. What do you want me to do? Turn the clock back? But show me another 58-year-old dude that's willing to go out and do this. I mean, there's a couple, but I'm going to hopefully surpass their performance. And you know, at the end of the day, I got to surpass my performance in the past." (From 14:55 to 15:19)

Goldberg also revealed that he has been dealing with a bad knee, which explains why he was seen limping on RAW this past week.

"I don't give a flying flip what anybody says. Come step into my shoes. Come live in my life, you know. Like I said, 'Goldberg's old. Goldberg's limping to the ring.' Yeah, I got a bad knee...What do you want me to do? Levitate, you know, I don't care. I'll walk to the ring with a limp, with a knee brace, with one arm. I don't care. I'm gonna headbutt somebody, and I'm gonna spear them. And, you know, hopefully, I'm able to do some good stuff before all that happens. But you know, you gotta kill me to freaking keep me down." (From 32:02 to 32:36)

You can check out the full interview below:

Will Goldberg win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

Goldberg may have become a shadow of himself, but he still has enough gas left in the tank.

Rumor has it that WWE wanted Da Man's last match for the title for some reason.

Is he going to bask in his glory one more time before riding off into the sunset? It is within the realm of possibility, considering WWE will be going head-to-head with AEW on the same night.

Goldberg winning the gold would send shockwaves through the wrestling world, and it wouldn't harm the product if the creative keeps his reign short.

A disgruntled Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on a 58-year-old legend would give fans something to sink their teeth into.

There are endless possibilities, so fans must wait with bated breath to see how this storyline plays out.

