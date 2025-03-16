"I got u" - Jey Uso sends a message to female WWE personality

Jey Uso sent a three-word message to female WWE personality and legendary announcer Lilian Garcia. The latter shared photos on Instagram with Jey and LA Knight from WWE's recent visit to Germany.

The OG Bloodline member is gearing up for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41. The two will again collide after Jey previously failed to dethrone the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

Jey commented a three-word message on Garcia's Instagram post, showing his support to the veteran.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram comment on Garcia's post:

Jey Uso revealed when he learned about the outcome of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match by last eliminating John Cena. This was the first time he won the Royal Rumble Match in his career and punched his WrestleMania 41 ticket, where he will challenge Gunther.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jey revealed that he was surprised to learn that he would be in the final four of the Men's Royal Rumble Match. But he was even more shocked after learning that he would win the whole thing. Jey said:

"I didn’t find out till the day of. They just sit down whoever is the last four. We’ll have this group meeting, then, 'Right, last four, stay'. They call out the last four, I’m in the four, I’m like, "Oh damn." Then they’ll tell me right there, 'You know, we’re going to go with Jey'. I’m just looking around like, 'Yeah'."

Jey established himself as one of the top superstars in the company since leaving The Bloodline and focusing on his singles career. He even won the Intercontinental Championship in 2024, marking the first singles title win of his career.

The 39-year-old superstar will hope to end Gunther's first reign as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

