"I hate your good guy guts" - Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion calls out John Cena in a throwback picture

Former two-time United States Champion Dolph Ziggler rallied on John Cena by sharing a throwback picture from 2012.

A decade ago, The Showoff went head-to-head with the 16-time World Champion with AJ Lee on his side in a ladder match for Money in the Bank Contract at the 2012 TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

Fans chanted for Ziggler while booing Cena. After being whipped into the ropes, Ziggler did a Ric Flair strut, eliciting a "Woo" from the audience. There was a very loud "Let's go, Ziggler" chant.

During the final moments of the match, Cena set up the ladder and climbed it. AJ Lee shoved the ladder as he approached the top, sending Cena crashing down into the top rope. With a superkick, Ziggler knocked Cena out. That received as much applause as anything else during the show.

Dolph Ziggler set up the ladder, climbed up, and grabbed the briefcase to win the match after 24 minutes. The Showoff took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of this memory of when he experienced an "awesome" crowd.

"10 years ago, I guess. some of the most fun I've ever had! Absolute proof that an awesome crowd makes a big moment, BIGGER! I hate your good guy guts, john cena," Ziggler wrote.

John Cena surprised the WWE Universe by shocking Roman Reigns

John Cena appeared on the latest episode of SmackDown to accept Kevin Owens' offer for a match against The Bloodline.

As a result, The Bloodline made its way to the ring during the closing moments of the show. Roman Reigns began by asking the audience to acknowledge him.

However, John Cena appeared on Titantron just as The Tribal Chief was about to finish his Kevin Owens problem with Sami Zayn.

He stated that Kevin reminded him that in 20 years, 2022 would be the first time that The Leader of Cenation had not wrestled in the company and asked the former WWE Champion if he would like to team up.

Cena accepted the challenge and will team up with the Prizefighter to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in two weeks.

Do you think Cena and Owens will be able to defeat Reigns and Zayn? Sound off in the comments section below.

