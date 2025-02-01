"I hate John Cena" - WWE RAW star takes massive shot at veteran; doesn't want to face him on his Farewell Tour

A WWE RAW Superstar recently took a massive shot at John Cena. The aforementioned star disclosed that he does not desire to share the ring with the Leader of the Cenation on his Farewell Tour.

The 16-time World Champion returned on RAW's Netflix premiere last month to kick off his Farewell Tour and declared for the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Meanwhile, Cena expressed his desire to pursue his 17th World Title. During his promo, the 47-year-old legend also acknowledged the speculations about his potential opponents on his final run. In an interview with talkSport, Dominik Mysterio was asked if he would share the ring with Cena before the latter hung up his boots.

The Judgment Day member revealed that he had no interest in fighting The Face That Runs The Place, taking a shot at him. Meanwhile, Dirty Dom also noted that he hated Cena.

"I hope not. What, so I can take the same four moves he does? Like, I hate John Cena. Like, we don't have to go through this again," Mysterio said. [5:26 - 5:36]

Will John Cena win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble? WWE analyst gives his take

While Dominik Mysterio is expected to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match tonight, John Cena is a confirmed participant. While many expect the Leader of the Cenation to win and book his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41, WWE analyst Sam Roberts suggested he should not.

The 41-year-old disclosed that he would like to see Cena compete in the Elimination Chamber Match later this year, pointing out that the 16-time World Champion winning the Royal Rumble would prevent that from happening.

"If John Cena wins the Royal Rumble, he's not in the Elimination Chamber Match, which means that we've seen the last time that John Cena will be in a Chamber match. He's made it clear. There's one men's Chamber match this year. It's happening at the beginning of March in Canada. I wanna see John Cena in that Elimination Chamber match. To get there, he's gotta lose the Royal Rumble," Roberts said.

It will be interesting to see if the The Face That Runs The Place will succeed in winning the Royal Rumble for the third time in his WWE career and equal 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's record.

