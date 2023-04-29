"I HAVE HOPE NOW", "We need this" - Fans sent into a frenzy as absent former WWE Champion is reportedly set to make return on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown will feature the return of the Draft, and the company is reportedly bringing back a phenomenal name (pun intended), who, if the reports are any indication, is cleared to wrestle.

AJ Styles is reportedly backstage for SmackDown tonight, which will take place at the American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi, Texas. The former WWE Champion was last seen all the way back in December 2022, and fans seem to have missed him dearly.

As soon as the latest reports surfaced online, the WWE Universe went wild on Twitter to show overwhelming support for the return of the star who once claimed SmackDown was the "house that AJ Styles built."

AJ Styles and Roman Reings last met inside the squared circle late last year at a live event. They were reportedly set to begin a feud before the veteran was unfortunately sidelined.

Perhaps if the Phenomenal One is in fact, making his return tonight, he may be the perfect next challenger for The Tribal Chief. The bout could also take place at the Night of Champions event.

AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns is even a worthy successor to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns in the Tribal Chief's list of title defenses.

Will AJ Styles and the O.C. reunite upon the former WWE Champion's return?

While the Good Brothers have made it clear that they have no intentions of making appearances on WWE TV unless the creative team has a substantial program in mind for them, the Original Club has already lost a considerable amount of steam.

Perhaps the company may be looking to split up the faction and have Styles ride solo, in which case they could even utilize the veteran's world-class experience and credentials to book him as the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

"Minchin" Mia Yim, who was the latest edition to the O.C., earlier this year teased that the band will most definitely get back together upon Styles' return. She claimed that the faction would be "ready" for their leader.

However, it seems like the perfect time to push Styles back into the main event. The company could use a superstar like him on top of the card in the coming months.

