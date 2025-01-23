"I hold no ill will"- 2-time champion confirms he's open to WWE return 

A former United States Champion recently stated that he was open to returning to WWE, creatively led by Triple H, down the line if the opportunity came his way. Following his debut on the indie circuit, Baron Corbin, who now works under the name Tom Pestock, has made it clear that he wasn't ruling out a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Corbin had a topsy-turvy stint in WWE from 2012 to 2024. His stint ended in November last year when his contract wasn't renewed. The 40-year-old star competed in his first match since his departure at the recent The People vs. GCW event, where he lost to Josh Barnett. Though fans were rooting for his win, even in loss, the former NXT Tag Team Champion left a great impression, setting the stage for a promising run on the indie circuit.

He recently sat down for a chat with Chris Van Vliet of the INSIGHT podcast, where Baron Corbin was quizzed about potentially returning to his former stomping grounds. The former US Champion stated that he wasn't angry that his deal wasn't renewed and that he was open to taking back his talent to the company.

"I think so. I don’t think it ever closes. I mean, how many people? Look at the roster now of guys. Cody, Drew, Punk. I mean, Punk, the guy who said he would never, ever, ever, go back. Again, I hold no ill will towards WWE because I’m so thankful for everything they’ve ever given me: the opportunities to perform in front of millions of people on TV, in person, go to the Boys and Girls Club, and pull a plane for [the] Special Olympics. There’s just so many cool things they do," he said. [H/T: CVV]

Baron Corbin on being heartbroken about his WWE exit

Elsewhere in the chat, the erstwhile King Corbin spoke candidly about the Stamford-based promotion not offering him a new contract after his previous deal expired. The 40-year-old explained that since he had reinvented himself after being sent down to NXT by the Triple H-led creative team in 2023, he wasn't expecting to be cut.

"I think that for me, with my contract ending in WWE, deciding not to renew, obviously that hurt and lights a fire, because I felt like in my WWE career I was in uncharted water in a sense. I had gone to NXT, reinvented myself, and put a lot of work into it," he said.

The former Mr. Money in the Bank's resume speaks for itself, and there's no doubt several companies could come knocking at this door.

