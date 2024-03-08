"I hope that happens," "Long overdue" - Wrestling fans push for tag team with 478-day title reign to finally get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE has announced Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and US Express' Hall of Fame induction ahead of WrestleMania XL. After the recent announcements, wrestling fans want former tag team champions to follow suit. The superstars in question are Ax, Smash, and Crush of Demolition.

Demolition was one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE (WWF at that time) during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Ax and Smash won the World Tag Team Championships on three separate occasions, with one of those reigns lasting 478 days. The duo was joined by Crush in 1990, midway into their third title reign.

Despite a successful stint with the Stamford-based company, none of the Demolition members have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, potentially since Ax and Smash were revealed as a part of a class action lawsuit that was filed against the wrestling promotion.

In the wake of the recent HOF announcements, the WWE Universe wants Demolition to be the next inductee. Several fans took to Twitter to share this sentiment.

You can check out some of the tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman breaks silence following WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Paul Heyman became the first star to be announced as an inductee to the 2024 Class of Hall of Fame. He has managed several top superstars, including Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar.

During an interview with the New York Post, The Bloodline member opened up about his induction into the Hall of Fame. The veteran claimed he was only getting started, and despite the honor, he still wished to do more for the Stamford-based company:

“It’s taken me all these decades to figure this business out and the art of presentation to an audience, so while I hate to use the old cliche of, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started’... You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started. I don’t want a lifetime achievement award when I’m not done achieving things. I still have a lot of other work I want to do in this industry. I want to be involved in the first main event of WrestleMania in Havana, or on the moon, or on Mars when Elon Musk colonizes it. These are things that are going to happen in the future, and I desperately want to be a part of it,” he said. [H/T: New York Post]

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in Philadelphia ahead of WrestleMania XL, the same city that served as the home of ECW. It remains to be seen who inducts The Wiseman into the Hall of Fame.

What are your thoughts on the HOF induction announcements made so far? Who do you think would be the next to receive the honor? Sound off in the comments section!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE