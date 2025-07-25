  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Shawn Michaels
  • "I had no idea they were dating" - Shawn Michaels on backstage drama in WWE

"I had no idea they were dating" - Shawn Michaels on backstage drama in WWE

By Kartik Arry
Published Jul 25, 2025 08:05 GMT
Shawn Michaels (Photo from WWE.com)
Shawn Michaels (Photo from WWE.com)

Shawn Michaels recently discussed what goes on behind the scenes in WWE NXT. The Heartbreak Kid made one thing clear: He tries to avoid backstage gossip while developing the next generation of wrestling superstars.

Ad

Like any promotion, WWE has its fair share of real-life relationships, making the creative process difficult should those connections turn sour. Shawn Michaels does not actively keep track of such things, so his job can certainly be a challenging one.

HBK described backstage drama in NXT while speaking to The Undertaker and Michelle McCool on Six Feet Under:

"Believe it or not, I hear it all. I'll chuckle and I'll hear about, so and so, 'You hear that? They're dating, they broke up.' You've got to try not to pay attention to all that, like, okay, what's the show, how are they doing? How's the talent on LFG doing? How are these people developing? What have we got for Evolve? There's plenty of stuff that I have to focus on that thankfully keeps me out of the [gossip]." [36:51-37:30]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

youtube-cover
Ad

Shawn Michaels explained how he is informed about real-life relationships between two WWE NXT Superstars:

"Those are just things that happen in passing. I can suggest something from a creative standpoint, well, so and so, 'Don't do that.' 'Why not?' 'Well, they were dating and they had a fight.' 'No, I had no idea they were dating.' 'Alright, so does that mean they can't do this on TV?' So that's how it comes up." [37:39-38:02]
Ad

A WWE NXT Superstar got engaged this month (we hope Shawn Michaels is aware)

Kelani Jordan and Carmelo Hayes are engaged to be married. Their relationship has been public knowledge since 2023.

NXT's Jordan confirmed the news via Instagram earlier this month, with engagement photos dated July 1:

"I said yesss! And I'd say yes in every lifetime."
Ad
Ad

In the comments section of her post, Carmelo Hayes responded:

"I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART."

While Kelani Jordan continues to be an important part of NXT, Carmelo Hayes has moved to WWE SmackDown. Real-life couples in the company usually stay on the same brand, so hopefully, Jordan gets a main roster call-up at some point.

Please credit Six Feet Under and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Shawn Michaels' quotes from this article.

About the author
Kartik Arry

Kartik Arry

Twitter icon

Kartik Arry is an avid professional wrestling fan who started writing for Sportskeeda in 2018.

In January 2021, Arry also became an editor for the website. He then went on to earn an Assistant Content Manager position for Sportskeeda's WWE section in December 2021.

Arry loves the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, and in his pastime, he enjoys watching movies and television shows.

E-Mail: [email protected]

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications