"I had no idea they were dating" - Shawn Michaels on backstage drama in WWE

Shawn Michaels recently discussed what goes on behind the scenes in WWE NXT. The Heartbreak Kid made one thing clear: He tries to avoid backstage gossip while developing the next generation of wrestling superstars.Like any promotion, WWE has its fair share of real-life relationships, making the creative process difficult should those connections turn sour. Shawn Michaels does not actively keep track of such things, so his job can certainly be a challenging one.HBK described backstage drama in NXT while speaking to The Undertaker and Michelle McCool on Six Feet Under:&quot;Believe it or not, I hear it all. I'll chuckle and I'll hear about, so and so, 'You hear that? They're dating, they broke up.' You've got to try not to pay attention to all that, like, okay, what's the show, how are they doing? How's the talent on LFG doing? How are these people developing? What have we got for Evolve? There's plenty of stuff that I have to focus on that thankfully keeps me out of the [gossip].&quot; [36:51-37:30]Shawn Michaels explained how he is informed about real-life relationships between two WWE NXT Superstars:&quot;Those are just things that happen in passing. I can suggest something from a creative standpoint, well, so and so, 'Don't do that.' 'Why not?' 'Well, they were dating and they had a fight.' 'No, I had no idea they were dating.' 'Alright, so does that mean they can't do this on TV?' So that's how it comes up.&quot; [37:39-38:02]A WWE NXT Superstar got engaged this month (we hope Shawn Michaels is aware)Kelani Jordan and Carmelo Hayes are engaged to be married. Their relationship has been public knowledge since 2023.NXT's Jordan confirmed the news via Instagram earlier this month, with engagement photos dated July 1:&quot;I said yesss! And I'd say yes in every lifetime.&quot;In the comments section of her post, Carmelo Hayes responded:&quot;I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART.&quot;While Kelani Jordan continues to be an important part of NXT, Carmelo Hayes has moved to WWE SmackDown. Real-life couples in the company usually stay on the same brand, so hopefully, Jordan gets a main roster call-up at some point.